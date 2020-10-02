Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,252 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE GWB opened at $12.64 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $695.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 120.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, EVP Douglas Richard Bass bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $191,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,152.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Brannen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $62,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,120 shares of company stock valued at $384,894. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

