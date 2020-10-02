Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $226,000 Position in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,491,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1,110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 288,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after buying an additional 264,651 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $4,688,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after buying an additional 169,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,292,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,833,000 after buying an additional 134,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15. Sleep Number Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $284.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $599,775.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 43,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,081 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.