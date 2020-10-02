Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Jack in the Box worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 324.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 134,027 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $148,207.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,659.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $181,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JACK opened at $80.74 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.63 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.94.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

