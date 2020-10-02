SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,314,641 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 554.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of SLM opened at $8.14 on Friday. SLM Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.93 million. Research analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

