Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,166 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,771 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,166 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Southside Bancshares worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 80.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,144,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,771,000 after acquiring an additional 86,026 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 61.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.53. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $62.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.63%. Analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.36%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Tony K. Morgan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBSI shares. ValuEngine lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Southside Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

