Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.25% of Natus Medical worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTUS. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Natus Medical by 96.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Natus Medical by 12.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

NTUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Natus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natus Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NTUS opened at $17.19 on Friday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $582.24 million, a P/E ratio of -859.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.