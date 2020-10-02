Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,577 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,577 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of KAR Auction Services worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 316,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 104,759 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 214.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 108.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 323,973 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KAR. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens raised KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

KAR stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.47. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.08 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

