UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,538 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.27% of UMB Financial worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $310,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $49.21 on Friday. UMB Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $70.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $298.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Corp will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

UMBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

