PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $319,000 Holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 37.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,757 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,531,000 after purchasing an additional 209,886 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 28.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 37.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 549,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,392,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after purchasing an additional 49,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWB stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.15. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $36.65.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 120.07%. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas Richard Bass purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $191,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Brannen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $62,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,120 shares of company stock worth $384,894 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

