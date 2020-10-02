23,456 Shares in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Macerich during the second quarter valued at $63,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Macerich during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Macerich by 151.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Macerich during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Macerich during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. Macerich Co has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Macerich had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

MAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Macerich in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Macerich from $30.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

