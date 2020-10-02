Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $217,000 in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Trustmark by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. Trustmark Corp has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $35.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.26. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

