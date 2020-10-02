Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Cavco Industries worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,528,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 665,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,461,000 after buying an additional 260,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cavco Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 160,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,964,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $182.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.03. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.58 and a 1 year high of $236.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.74. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $254.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.70 million. Analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

