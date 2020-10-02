Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,529 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,236 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Sunrun worth $10,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Sunrun by 365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUN opened at $79.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,989.01 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sunrun Inc has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $82.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. Sunrun’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.18.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,175 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $549,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,405,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,663.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 657,171 shares of company stock worth $24,372,594 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

