Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 11,402 Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 1,852.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens increased their target price on Domtar from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of UFS opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Domtar Corp has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

