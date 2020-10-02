Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. MKM Partners started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $18.68 on Friday. Upwork Inc has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 1.71.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $87.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $463,564.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,424.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $48,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,100.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,010 shares of company stock valued at $718,821. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

