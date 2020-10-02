Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 169,243 Shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 58.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 460,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,243 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 11.8% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 18.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Amc Networks by 23.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Amc Networks by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.87. Amc Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $646.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.83 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 65.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCX. Macquarie upgraded Amc Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Amc Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amc Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.54.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

