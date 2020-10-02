Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 134,346 Shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 134,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Sanmina worth $14,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 24.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sanmina by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,395,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,349,000 after acquiring an additional 254,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sanmina by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,230,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after acquiring an additional 398,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 26.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,091 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Sanmina stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. Sanmina Corp has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 75,000 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $2,274,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 892,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,060,971.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

