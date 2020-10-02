Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $11,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 363.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 14.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $169.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.78 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

