Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 295,708 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,708 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.08% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $14,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,257,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,052,000 after acquiring an additional 825,941 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,420,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,873,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,400,000 after acquiring an additional 296,508 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 481,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 242,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 471,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 202,360 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of ILPT opened at $22.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $65.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.