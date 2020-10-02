Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 2,589 Shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Graham worth $11,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Graham by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Graham by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Graham by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Graham by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Graham by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC opened at $402.32 on Friday. Graham Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $267.89 and a fifty-two week high of $667.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $652.87 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

In other Graham news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.73, for a total value of $456,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,146.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

