Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 914,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 74,737 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Chemours worth $14,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 47,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Chemours by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Shares of CC opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Chemours Co has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 47.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $56,087.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,668 shares in the company, valued at $938,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

