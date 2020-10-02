Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Healthcare Services Group worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,231,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,504,000 after purchasing an additional 632,557 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,216,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,908,000 after purchasing an additional 758,978 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,038,000 after purchasing an additional 441,167 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,324,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 58,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,298,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 317,973 shares during the last quarter.

HCSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

HCSG opened at $21.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.50. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.41 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

