Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,047 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Warrior Met Coal worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 47.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1,066.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 137.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 204.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 21.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HCC opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $888.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCC. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

