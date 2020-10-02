PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,653 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,648,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 700,271 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nomura by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 29,744 shares in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Nomura from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Nomura stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Nomura Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.