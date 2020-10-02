PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 119.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE HTA opened at $26.35 on Friday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.35). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $178.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.