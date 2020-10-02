PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROLL. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Shares of ROLL opened at $122.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.20. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $185.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.72 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $2,888,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $908,428.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,628. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

