Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $12,676,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,890,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,031,000 after buying an additional 1,109,528 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,717,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,054,000 after buying an additional 1,080,269 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,505,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after buying an additional 792,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,421,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 676,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REZI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Imperial Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

