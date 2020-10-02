PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the second quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Park National by 45.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Park National by 218.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Park National by 14.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the second quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $81.79 on Friday. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $112.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.16 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

