Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 6,116 Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 49.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

THRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gentherm from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

THRM stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Gentherm Inc has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.61 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.