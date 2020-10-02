California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,522 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Radware worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDWR opened at $24.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Radware in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Radware in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

