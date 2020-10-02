Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 6,851 Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Co by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,525 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 10.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 17.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 46.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 102.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 27,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moelis & Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

MC opened at $35.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.09. Moelis & Co has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is 52.04%.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,378.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

