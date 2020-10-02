Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $233,000 Investment in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE:WDR opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $948.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $240.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.26 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

