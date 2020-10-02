Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 24,343 Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,343 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of Addus Homecare worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADUS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Addus Homecare in the second quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Addus Homecare in the first quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Addus Homecare in the first quarter worth $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Addus Homecare in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Addus Homecare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $97.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.02. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. Addus Homecare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $184.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. Research analysts predict that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 13,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $1,284,798.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,701.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total value of $438,889.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,590 shares of company stock valued at $48,266,516. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

