10,016 Shares in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $18,782,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $11,359,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 774.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 456,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 404,362 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 193.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 379,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 250,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 617,856 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 230,596 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

