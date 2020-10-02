Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Carvana were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,325 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVNA opened at $238.10 on Friday. Carvana Co has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $242.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of -69.82 and a beta of 2.53.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B.Riley Securit lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $127.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $68,303,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,275,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 626,000 shares of company stock worth $127,483,490. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

