Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 571,191 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southside Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Tony K. Morgan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $808.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $62.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.36%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

