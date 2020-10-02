Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,606,000 after purchasing an additional 61,876 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,813,000 after acquiring an additional 81,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 33.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 648,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,515,000 after acquiring an additional 163,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $468,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 732,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,838,798.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $727,643.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,140 shares of company stock worth $3,353,638 over the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $41.14 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $944.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

