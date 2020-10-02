Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 8,500 HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,983,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,243 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,045,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,259 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,339,000 after buying an additional 865,350 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,837,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd increased its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 3,914.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,487,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,659,000 after buying an additional 1,450,909 shares during the period. 31.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

