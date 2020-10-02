Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14.05 Million Stock Position in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Union Bankshares worth $14,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Union Bankshares from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE:AUB opened at $21.65 on Friday. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $38.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million.

In related news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 485,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,924,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 475,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,920.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,236,600.

Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

