Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INVA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Innoviva by 73.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the first quarter worth about $737,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Innoviva by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Innoviva by 27.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Innoviva by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 142,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.90. Innoviva Inc has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 92.39, a quick ratio of 92.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. Innoviva had a return on equity of 59.83% and a net margin of 76.28%. The business had revenue of $78.95 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Innoviva Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

