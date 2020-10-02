Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $234,000 Investment in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 240.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 96.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 11.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

GKOS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE GKOS opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80. Glaukos Corp has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $70.96.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corp will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

