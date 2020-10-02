Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $241,000 Investment in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 132,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.11.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $92.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.63. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $452,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $261,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,838 shares of company stock worth $1,977,517 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

