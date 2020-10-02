Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 72,700 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 702,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 36.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28. The company has a market cap of $929.45 million, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $7.16.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $837.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.07 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

PBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at $403,011.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

