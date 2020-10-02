Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.84 Million Position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.21% of AZZ worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AZZ by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 3,908.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AZZ by 3,309.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AZZ by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AZZ news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $289,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 109,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,438.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ken Lavelle acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.83 per share, with a total value of $169,565.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,240.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZZ stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.78 million, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.43. AZZ Inc has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.08 million. AZZ had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

