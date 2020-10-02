Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.40% of International Seaways worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,452,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after purchasing an additional 107,063 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,602,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in International Seaways by 49.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 788,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after buying an additional 261,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Seaways by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 2,941.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 311,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 301,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Seaways alerts:

INSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pareto Securities lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

INSW stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Seaways Inc has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $139.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Seaways Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.