Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 15,800 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ducommun by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ducommun by 669.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ducommun from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $96,531.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,794.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $395.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $57.84.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $147.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.02 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

