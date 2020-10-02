Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock Position Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.73% of Recro Pharma worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ:REPH opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.