Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.14% of James River Group worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in James River Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 340.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 141.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $51.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.47 and a beta of 0.53.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.85 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

JRVR has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on James River Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

In related news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,327,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

