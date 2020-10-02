Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEIS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $380,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,788,089.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $82.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $339.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

