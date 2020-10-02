Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 31,230 Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,230 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Switch worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Switch by 1,381.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 1,057.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,232,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,601 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Switch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Switch by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Switch by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. Switch Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 155.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $126.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Switch Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $4,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at $11,086,070.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa Young sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $368,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 575,600 shares of company stock worth $8,997,496. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

